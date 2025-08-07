web analytics
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Indian actor dies due to jaundice at 34

Indian actor Santhosh Balaraj, best known for his work in Kannada cinema, has died aged 34, after battling jaundice.

As reported by Indian media, Santhosh Balaraj, who played intense roles like titular ‘Kempa’ (2009) in Jagadish’s action flick and his breakthrough performance in the gangster drama ‘Ganapa’ (2015), died on Tuesday, August 5, in Bengaluru.

According to the details, Santhosh, son of late Sandalwood producer Anekal Balaraj, was initially hospitalised for jaundice last month. However, he showed no signs of improvement.

The actor was reportedly readmitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated, and he slipped into a coma.

Balaraj breathed his last at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Sagar Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru, following liver and kidney-related complications, as his organs failed to recover, despite receiving treatment in the ICU.

Notably, Balaraj is best remembered for his gritty and realistic portrayals of rugged and action-driven characters.

His final movie appearance was in his father’s sequel ‘Kariya 2’ (2017), written and directed by Prabhu Srinivas. The title was opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics, but his performance in the titular role was well received.

