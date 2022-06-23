Raza Rabbani demands Parliament’s joint session over talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday demanded to convene a joint session of the Parliament to discuss issues related to talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Expressing his views in the Senate session, Raza Rabbani raised questions over talks with the TTP and added at the one hand our own people are in jails and we are having talks with the TTP on the other hand.

Raza Rabbani said MNA Ali Wazir is in jail, and he and Senator Mushtaq have written a letter to NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to ensure his presence in the budget session of the house.

Rabbani demanded of the government to summon a joint session of the Parliament to discuss the issue of talks with the TTP.

On Wednesday, after the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that talks with banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be held within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference after attending PCNS meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sanaullah said, “The PCNS session was attended by political leadership in which the participants were briefed on Afghanistan situation and talks with TTP. Talks with TTP will be held within the ambit of law and constitution. More PCNS sessions will be held in the coming days.”

