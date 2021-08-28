No decline in trade with Afghanistan following ongoing situation: Razak Dawood   

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan has not been affected in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

“There is no decline in trade with Afghanistan and our trucks are still crossing into the neighbouring country via the Torkham border,” he said while speaking to media today.

The adviser shared that the country is currently stressing local manufacturing and exports in order to boost the local industry. “Pakistan has started export of mobile phones,” he said adding that they had introduced a new policy of local mobile manufacturing that would boost the industry.

He further shared that the shoe industry has been neglected for the past few years and they now plan to minimize duties on the products and raw material in order to boost local production.

“The shoe import is on the decline and most of the footwear is currently locally-made,” he said.

Read More: LOCAL MANUFACTURING OF MOBILE PHONES SURPASSES IMPORT: RAZAK DAWOOD

In another announcement, Abdul Razak Dawood said that there is nothing to worry about GSP plus status as it has been extended by the EU for Pakistan for another two-year term.

He further shared that the prices of food-related items have witnessed a global hike in prices and Pakistan is not the only country facing rising inflation.

“Oil prices, shipping charges, and food prices are rising globally,” the adviser said while sharing the reason behind the increase in prices for food items.