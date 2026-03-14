LOS ANGELES—”War of the Worlds,” the 2025 American sci-fi film inspired by H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, dominated the 46th annual Razzie ​Awards on Saturday, taking home worst picture, worst screenplay, worst remake, ‌worst actor, and worst director.

The Razzies said the film “utterly destroyed H.G. Wells’ classic novel.”

LOS ANGELES, March 14 (Reuters) – “War of the Worlds,” the 2025 American sci-fi film inspired by H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, dominated the 46th annual Razzie ​Awards on Saturday, taking home worst picture, worst screenplay, worst remake, ‌worst actor and worst director.

The Razzies said the film “utterly destroyed H.G. Wells’ classic novel.”

The Razzies, Hollywood’s long-running spoof ⁠of the Oscars, spotlight the most critically panned performances of each year.

This ​year’s other major target was “Snow White,” a 2025 live-action remake of Disney’s 1937 ​animated classic. The film earned worst supporting actor – for all seven CGI dwarves – and worst screen combo.

“It cost a fortune and lost a fortune, perhaps cursed by Walt himself for having ​ignored his dying wish for it never to be remade,” the Razzies ​quipped in their announcement.

Rebel Wilson picked up worst actress for the action comedy “Bride Hard,” and Scarlet ‌Rose ⁠Stallone won worst supporting actress for her role in the Western action film “Gunslingers.”

The Razzie Redeemer Award – given to a past nominee who has “gone on to better things” – was awarded to Kate Hudson for her widely praised performance as Cartwright-Sardina, ​one half of ​a Neil Diamond ⁠husband-wife cover band in “Song Sung Blue,” which she stars in opposite Hugh Jackman.

Hudson’s role has earned her strong critical acclaim ​and best actress nominations from the Golden Globes, Actor Awards ​and BAFTA ⁠Awards. She is also nominated for an Academy Award.

The honor brings Hudson full circle after she previously received several Razzie nods, including worst actress for her role ⁠in ​the 2021 film “Music,” directed by Australian pop singer ​Sia.

More than 1,100 Razzie voters across the U.S. and roughly two dozen other countries decide the annual ​winners, according to the organization’s website.