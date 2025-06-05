RCB booked over death of 11 in stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been booked in a first information report (FIR) over the death of 11 people in a stampede during the franchise’s celebration after winning the IPL 2025 final.

According to local media outlets, the Bengaluru Police listed the RCB as the first accused of the stampede around the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The FIR also named DNA Entertainment, the franchise’s event partners, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) among the accused for the stampede during celebrations.

The report mentioned sections of punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, unlawful assembly, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means/weapons, among others.

A day earlier, at least 11 people died and 47 were injured in the crowd surge as thousands lined the streets around the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the RCB team’s bus arrived.

The side was celebrating their win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final.

Read more: RCB fans arrested for slaughtering goat in Virat Kohli’s name

The franchise had given away free passes for the event, but said that the number of spectators would be limited.

However, some fans without passes tried to push through the gates while others climbed trees and the Chinnaswamy Stadium wall for a better view, triggering a stampede-like situation around the team bus.

Following the stampede, RCB announced INR1 million for the families of the deceased and to cover all medical expenses for the injured.