RDA inflows rise to $10.563 bln in June 2025

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.563 billion by the end of June 2025 as compared to US $10.381 billion by May (2025) end.

The Roshan Digital Account was introduced by the State Bank to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in sending remittances and investing in Pakistan.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during May were recorded at US$ 182 million as compared to US$ 201 million in May and US$ 177 million in April 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

Read more: Roshan Digital Account inflows reach $8.25 bn in June 24

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 8,739 to 831,963 in June 2025 from 823,224 accounts in May 2025.

By the end of June, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $466 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $926 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $70 million in Roshan Equity Investment.