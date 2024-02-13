Re-polling ordered in six polling stations of NA-43

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43 Tank-cum-Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, the 17th of February.

The ECP passed these directives as the polling was halted in some polling stations of the constituency on February 8 due to the law and order situation.

The ECP has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other law enforcement agencies to coordinate and ensure a conducive environment for the voters on the polling day.

Earlier on February 10, the ECP has ordered re-polling in a few polling stations of one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies.

According to a statement, the re-polling in the relevant polling stations will be held on February 15th and the final results of these constituencies will be announced after the accumulation of complete results.

The repolling will be held in polling stations of NA-88 Khushab-II, PS-18 Ghotki-I and PK-90 Kohat-I where complaints regarding snatching or wastage of ballot papers were registered.

According to the spokesperson of ECP, the commission ordered repolling in 26 polling stations of NA-88 due to setting on fire the polling material by mob.