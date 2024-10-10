‘Reacher’ renewed for season 4 months before third season’s debut

Amazon Prime Video has announced renewing its popular series “Reacher,” led by Hollywood star Alan Ritchson, for season 4 months before the third season’s debut.

The announcement came days after it was revealed that a spinoff series on actress Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley was in the works.

The spinoff’s synopsis reads: “When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video revealed that the third season of the parent show will debut sometime in 2025.

Apart from Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten, the cast of season 3 includes Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart and Olivier Richters.

Based on the seventh book in Lee Child’s bestselling “Jack Reacher” series, the show will see Ritchson‘s character going on a mission to rescue an informant held by an enemy from his past.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Reacher’ series has become one of the most-viewed shows on Prime Video.

According to Amazon, season 2 of the show was the most-viewed show in 2023 on Prime Video.

In the film adaption of the book, Hollywood star Tom Cruise appeared in 2012’s film “Jack Reacher” to portray the former US military officer turned fugitive, on a mission to uncover a conspiracy that has accused his colleague, Major Susan Turner, of espionage.

He reprised his role in the 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”