‘Reacher’ spinoff led by Maria Sten greenlit at Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a “Reacher” spinoff series led by Hollywood actress Maria Sten, who will reprise her role as Frances Neagley.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The character has been side by side with Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, in both seasons of Reacher thus far and will return for season three of the show.

However, the currently untitled spinoff series will be solely focused on Maria Sten’s character.

Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and CBS Studios are behind the Frances Neagley series, similar to ‘Reacher.’

Nick Santora, who created the parent show, and Nicholas Wootton are co-creators of the spinoff.

The spinoff will centre on Neagley, who works as a private investigator in Chicago. “When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice,” the show’s logline reads.

“Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil,” it adds.

Reacting to the development on the show, Maria Sten said, “I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

Notably, the Hollywood star has appeared in 2019’s “Swamp Thing” series and Syfy’s “Channel Zero” apart from a key role in the ‘Reacher’ series.

The move came after the huge success of Alan Ritchson’s series based on Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” novels.

It is pertinent to mention here that the series was renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video before Season 2 had even aired.

As per the streamer, the show enjoyed immense success as the second season remained on the top of Prime Video worldwide in 2023.