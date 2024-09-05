‘Reacher’ spinoff series in development

Amazon Prime Video is working to develop a spinoff series to the popular show “Reacher,” starring Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Variety, while quoting sources, reported that the spinoff series is being written by Nick Santora with Nicholas Wooton.

Santora had developed and acted as the showrunner on ‘Reacher’ and also served as executive producer.

While the plot details for the ‘Reacher’ spinoff series are being kept in secret, the show will reportedly revolve around Frances Neagley, played by Hollywood actress Maria Sten in the original series.

The move came after the huge success of Alan Ritchson-led series based on Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” novels.

It is noteworthy here that the series was renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video before Season 2 had even aired.

As per the streamer, the show enjoyed immense success as the second season remained on the top of Prime Video worldwide in 2023.

Meanwhile, season 3 of the show will be based on the book “Persuader,” the seventh in the ‘Jack Reacher’ series written by Child.

The official logline for the season states, “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”

Earlier, Amazon confirmed that Maria Sten’s Neagley will return for Season 3 to join a new cast including Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Brian Tee, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart.

In the film adaption of the book, Hollywood star Tom Cruise appeared in 2012’s film “Jack Reacher” to portray the former US military officer turned fugitive, on a mission to uncover a conspiracy that has accused his colleague, Major Susan Turner, of espionage.

He reprised his role in the 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”, to uncover the conspiracy that led to his former colleague, Major Susan Turner, being accused of spying. Reacher works to clear her name.