Ready to face former CJP Saqib Nisar, Rana Shamim submits reply in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Ex-chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim has submitted his written response in the Islamabad High Court, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

Rana Shamim in his written statement stated that he does not want to make the affidavit public during his life, that was the reason why he recorded the statement abroad and got it notarized.

Ex-CJ GB further said that he promised his late wife that he will put facts on record and signed the affidavit in Britain to keep it safe in another country.

Shamim, in his reply to show cause notice, said that the affidavit was not made public so proceedings of contempt of court against him cannot be held.

However, Shamim said that he is ready to face the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar regarding the statements he made in the affidavit.

The former submitted copy of the affidavit being circulated on social media, adding that the content of the affidavit is same as the original.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court gave the last chance to former Gilgit Baltistan (GB) chief justice Rana Shamim to submit an original affidavit by December 13 in contempt of court case.

