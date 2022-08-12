Ready to talk to Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan: President Arif Alvi

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi on Friday offered to play his role to bring politicians on a table and said that he was ready to speak to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to senior journalists at Governor House, Arif Alvi said that political leadership should think of ongoing political and economic situation and should set aside their egos and sit on a table to address the issues.

“President has a constitutional role and I am willing to play any role to mediate between political leaders,” he said, adding that he was ready to talk to Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan for the sake of nation.

“I will try to end the hostilities and create an atmosphere to hold elections as soon as possible,” he said. He further warned that any conflict between Centre and provinces could be dangerous.

The president further said that he has signed 85 summaries sent by the prime minister and had only returned two of them relating to EVM and voting rights of overseas Pakistanis.

“Since, I worked on both these matters previously, I was convinced against reversing their use in the elections,” they said.

