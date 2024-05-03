Real-life couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to star in a rom-com together?

The reel-to-real-life couple of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to co-star in a film again, said to be a romantic comedy.

While there have been reports of the ‘Shershaah’ couple coming together to recreate the same magic on the screen once again, Sidharth Malhotra has now seemingly confirmed a rom-com title with his wife Kiara Advani, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

When asked about the same in a new interview, the ‘Yodha’ actor said, “Oh yeah, that’s very much on the table. We can’t say for sure, but we were very interested in working together and finding the correct script combination, where both of us justify our roles.”

“Also, the audience gets to see us after Shershaah, which we got a lot of love for. It is about getting the correct elements in place,” he added, without giving away much.

It is pertinent to note here that the real-life it couple of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra last shared the screen space in the 2021 blockbuster, ‘Shershaah’, the war biopic of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra, for which they bagged Filmfare Best Actor and Actress award for the year.

The A-list actors tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

