Revealed! Kiara Advani charges THIS whopping sum for ‘Don 3’

Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani is reportedly receiving a hefty paycheck to play the main lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’.

As per an exclusive report from an Indian entertainment outlet, Kiara Advani is all set to earn her highest remuneration for a film, in her decade-long career, with ‘Don 3’.

Reportedly, she will be paid a whopping INR13 crore for Farhan Akhtar’s film, which is even higher than her fees for YRF’s ‘War 2’, with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

“Kiara Advani has charged Rs. 13 crores to come on board Don 3. It’s the biggest that she charged to date and the actress is all charged up to prep for the big-scale action scenes of Don 3. The amount that Kiara has fetched for Don 3 is almost 50 per cent higher than what she is getting for another action film, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and JR. NTR,” the outlet reported, quoting a source close to the production.

Pertinent to note here that the makers of the ‘Don’ franchise unveiled Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Singh for the upcoming third part of the film series, last month.

Meanwhile, the casting of Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh as the new Don was confirmed in August last year, with a two-minute-long teaser.

More details regarding the additional cast of the action thriller are awaited.

The film set for 2025 release, is planned to go on the floors in January the same year. It will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as the first two movies of the franchise, while the joint production banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar, Excel Entertainment bankrolls ‘Don 3’.

