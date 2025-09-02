Real Madrid face major setback in Vitinha transfer

As the summer transfer window concluded on Monday, Real Madrid have been dealt with a major bow in their future prized asset Vitinha.

According to MARCA, the Portuguese international is set to ink a long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG),

His new contract would keep him at the Parc des Princes beyond 2029.

Los Blancos have been monitoring Vitinha for months, as they see him as an ideal fit for the midfield pivot role.

With both Toni Kroos [retired] and Luka Modric gone, Real Madrid are preparing for the new era in the midfield.

The record Champions League winners are currently banking on youngsters such as Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde, but have been keeping an eye on a long-term solution.

They see Vitinha fit that profile perfectly.

Moreover, PSG have made their stance clear on the Vitinha situation, as he is one of the pillars of their future and have worked quickly to secure his services for a longer run.

French football regulations, which do not permit release clauses in contracts, also play into PSG’s hands.

Moreover, the midfielder hasn’t shown any interest in leaving the club. His consistent performances and growing influence under Luis Enrique highlight his importance to PSG’s project.

By renewing a new long-term contract, Vitinha has shut down any chance of a move to Madrid.

For Real Madrid, this means they will need to shift focus elsewhere. The club’s hierarchy remains determined to strengthen the midfield.