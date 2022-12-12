Reappointment of member Finance PTA challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the reappointment of Muhammad Naveed as Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the PPP leader has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the reappointment of Muhammad Naveed as Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In the petition, the re-appointment of Mohammad Naveed after retirement is violation of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority rules. “A reappointment was made for the first time since the 2013 court ruling”, the petition stated.

Farhatullah Babar urged IHC to refrain Mohammad Naveed from taking over the responsibilities of Member Finance PTA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet on November 17 approved reappointment of Muhammad Naveed as Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Sources told ARY News that during the cabinet meeting, Chairman PTA put forward explanations for reappointment of Muhammad Naveed. “The Chairman’s explanations for reappointment made part of summary,” sources added.

Sources further claimed that Muhammad Naveed was re-appointed for four years.

