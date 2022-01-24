Reasons behind Shahzad Akbar’s resignation revealed

ISLAMABAD: The reasons behind the resignation of the prime minister’s advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar have been revealed as he failed to provide complete details of corruption cases to the premier, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that the prime reason for Shahzad Akbar’s resignation was Prime Imran Khan’s displeasure over providing incomplete details of corruption cases.

It was learnt that the prime minister had sought details of corruption cases from Shahzad Akbar a few days ago but the Prime Minister Office (PMO) found contradictions between the adviser’s briefing and documents of the cases.

Sources added that PMO had also detected contradictions in the timelines of the cases as compared to Akbar’s briefing to PM Imran Khan. PM Khan had expressed displeasure over Akbar’s performance two days ago and PMO asked the adviser to tender his resignation.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar stepped down from his post.

Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, he announced that he has resigned as the PM’s aide.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto,” he said.

“I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity.”

In Dec 2019, Shahzad Akbar had been appointed advisor to the PM on accountability and interior affairs.

