Rebecca Romijn opens up on return as Mystique in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Actor Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in the early ‘X-Men films, has revealed what it was like to reprise the role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

During a recent interview with US media outlets at the San Diego Comic-Con, the actor discussed the forthcoming Marvel film and her role in it.

“[I’m] not quite sure. The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. It’s been very, very fun, and we don’t know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps,” she said when asked if she completed the filming for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in three ‘X-Men’ films along with a cameo in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, said that it was nice to play the character.

“Oh, I know her very well. I went back in with full ownership of her. It was very nice to go back and play that character,” she said.

The actor recalled having an “impostor syndrome” when she first played the character, believing that she was cast because she was a model “who was available to play Mystique at that moment”.

“I mean, I auditioned and I got the role, because when you’re very young, you’re like, Do I deserve to be here? And I did not have that going back this time. It was a very different experience,” Rebecca Romijn said.

Meanwhile, the actor remained tight-lipped about the script of ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

“I cannot confirm nor deny that I have read the entire script,” she said, while admitting that she did shoot scenes with some of her original ‘X-Men.’

“It was very surreal to be with my old cast as well as a new cast. I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams,” the actor added.