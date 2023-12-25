Netflix drops ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver’ teaser

OTT platform Netflix released the teaser of the second ‘Rebel Moon‘ film titled ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver‘ and it is going viral on social media.

‘Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver‘ will be the continuation of its predecessor ‘A Child of Fire.‘

🚨 Rebel Moon Spoiler Alert 🚨 Here is your first look at Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. Premiering April 19th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/K5ukDHfYhC — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2023

The pictures from the film have been released on the franchise’s social media handles.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver

Director : Zack Snyder

Director of photography : Zack Snyder pic.twitter.com/ocZVWz7BYp — Amazing Shots (@Amazing__Shots) December 25, 2023

The prequel, titled ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire‘, followed Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her diverse group standing to the evil tyrant Atticus Noble and his military his “Imperium” force.

Apart from Sofia Boutella, the cast also includes Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, Charlie Hunnam, Staz Nair, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Anthony Hopkins, Charlotte Maggi, and others.

Zack Snyder returns to direct the sequel. He has co-written the film with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten.

Moreover, the director has co-produced the flick with his wife Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman and Misha Bukowski.

It is expected to be released on April 19, 2024.

