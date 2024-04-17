‘Rebel Moon’ sequel offers more action, backstory of warriors

Zack Snyder says ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ shows his full vision for the franchise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The second instalment of the sci-fi adventure picks up from where ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’, released four months earlier, left off.

It sees Sofia Boutella’s character Kora and a group of rebel warriors team up with the people of Veldt, a peaceful farming moon, to ward off an attack from the tyrannical Motherworld and its resurrected, ruthless military leader Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＲＥＢＥＬ ＭＯＯＮ (@rebelmoonnetflix)

“I always knew that this was going to be like half a movie. Our whole idea was to get the movies out right next to each other so people could have the complete experience. And I think that’s what we’re really hoping for with this is that people get a chance to see the entire thing,” Snyder said as he premiered the film in London on Tuesday.

Part Two also sees actors Djimonn Hounsou and Bae Doona reprising their roles as General Titus and Nemesis and Anthony Hopkins lending his voice to Jimmy the sentient robot.

The movie delves into the backstories of the warriors, laying out their motives to join the rebellion.

“It’s going to be a lot more action and you get to go deeper with the characters and find out more about their pasts and what drew them to fight for this cause,” said Boutella.

Snyder, known for films including ‘Watchmen’, ‘300’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Man of Steel’, directed, co-wrote and produced the movie, as well as serving as its cinematographer.

Director’s cuts of the two films are expected in August, Snyder said, adding that he and writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad had also continued developing the story.

“That has been a real big adventure, for Shay and Kurt and I,” he said.

“But then also, we’ve been working super hard on the director’s cuts. Normally when I do a director’s cut, it’s in response to a cut that I was forced to make, where this was really from the beginning designed as a separate movie,” said Snyder.

“We shot a whole bunch of additional stuff and it was really fun to just actually make another movie. So it’s been four movies, it’s a little tiring,” he said.

‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ starts streaming on Netflix on April 19.

Zack Snyder creates his own ‘Star Wars’ with ‘Rebel Moon’