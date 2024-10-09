‘Rebel Ridge’ star Aaron Pierre joins ‘Lanterns’ as John Stewart

Hollywood actor Aaron Pierre, best known for Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” has officially joined the “Lanterns” series at HBO.

Pierre will portray John Stewart in the series, a younger Lantern and the company’s first Black superhero, according to a report by Variety.

It was earlier reported that actor Damson Idris was on the shortlist, however, Pierre and Stephan James were two favourite actors to play the role opposite Kyle Chandler who will play the iconic Hal Jordan in ‘Lanterns.’

Produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros. and DC Studios, the eight-episode show is based on DC’s “Green Lantern” comics.

Per the official logline, the series follows “new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King co-wrote ‘Lanterns’ while they also serve as executive producers along with James Hawes.

Aaron Pierre’s character was first introduced in 1971’s “Green Lantern No. 87,” 12 years after Jordan and the larger Green Lantern Corps mythos arrived on the scene.

The Hollywood star shot to global fame following his role in the Netflix thriller ‘Rebel Ridge,’ directed by Jeremy Saulnier.

The movie tells the story of Terry Richmond, played by Pierre, who uncovers a widespread conspiracy and corruption after a corrupt local police force seizes the money to bail his cousin out of prison.

The film became an instant hit with critics who gave it a 95% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from 40 reviews.

The actor’s other TV credits include playing Malcolm X in “Genius: MLK/X” along with “The Underground Railroad.”

Aaron Pierre has also acted in films such as “Foe,” “Brother,” and “Old,” and is also set to play Mufasa in Disney’s upcoming “Lion King” prequel film.