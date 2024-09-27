‘Rebel Ridge’ star Aaron Pierre considered for ‘Lanterns’

Hollywood actor Aaron Pierre, best known for Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” is among the actors considered to play John Stewart in DC and HBO’s “Lanterns.”

Actor Damson Idris was on the shortlist, however, now Pierre and actor Stephan James are two favourite actors to play the role opposite Kyle Chandler, The Hollywood Reporter quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, the publication reported that it was not clear if the actors were testing or reading for the part, but the makers are expected to make a decision by the end of the weekend.

The development came days after Emmy-winning Hollywood actor Kyle Chandler was reportedly roped in to portray the iconic Hal Jordan in ‘Lanterns.’

HBO, in June this year, ordered an eight-episode series based on the long-running characters from DC Comics.

Chris Mundy will serve as the showrunner for the series alongside Damon Lindelof and Tom King.

The DC series will show Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan reluctantly mentoring a younger Lantern, John Stewart, the company’s first Black superhero.

The character was first introduced in 1971’s “Green Lantern No. 87,” 12 years after Jordan and the larger Green Lantern Corps mythos arrived on the scene.

Aaron Pierre shot to global fame following his role in the Netflix thriller ‘Rebel Ridge,’ directed by Jeremy Saulnier.

The movie tells the story of Terry Richmond, played by Pierre, who uncovers a widespread conspiracy and corruption after a corrupt local police force seizes the money to bail his cousin out of prison.

The move became an instant hit with critics who gave it a 95% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from 40 reviews.

The Hollywood star garnered praise from the fans for his performance in action thriller.