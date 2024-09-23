HBO ropes in Kyle Chandler to play Hal Jordan in ‘Lanterns’ series

HBO has roped in Emmy-winning Hollywood actor Kyle Chandler to portray the iconic Hal Jordan in the DC series “Lanterns.”

Chandler will play the legendary member of the Green Lantern Corps in the series, The Hollywood Reporter quoted a source as saying.

‘Lanterns’ will serve as the first series role for the Hollywood actor since Showtime’s 2022 drama “Super Pumped.”

HBO, in June this year, ordered an eight-episode series based on the long-running characters from DC Comics.

HBO signed up with the Lantern Corps. to place a straight-to-series order for ‘Lanterns.’

Chris Mundy will serve as the showrunner for the series alongside Damon Lindelof and Tom King.

The trio are co-writing and executive producing the series, under the banner of HBO.

Reports said that the studio is working on casting and hiring directors for ‘Lanterns’ which is set begin shooting in January next year through to June in Atlanta.

The DC series will show Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan reluctantly mentoring a younger Lantern, John Stewart, the company’s first Black superhero.

According to reports, DC and the makers of ‘Lanterns’ are on the lookout for a young actor for the role of Stewart.

It is worth mentioning here that Hollywood star Josh Brolin was approached to play Jordan, however, he declined the offer.

The series was initially set to focus on Green Lanterns’ Guy Gardner and Alan Scott as Seth Grahame-Smith was taken on board as writer and showrunner.

Later, Smith departed the team after HBO Max carried out a creative overhaul of the show in 2022.

The series then refocused around John Stewart, another member of the Lantern Corps.