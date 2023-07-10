Recent monsoon rains kill 86, injure 151 across Pakistan: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The recent monsoon rains have killed 86 people and injured 151 across Pakistan since June 25, ARY News reported quoting NDMA.

As per details, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report stated that six people have lost their lives and nine others were injured in the heavy rains across the country in the last 24 hours.

NDMA data shows that so far 86 deaths and 151 injuries to people have been reported, which includes 16 women and 37 children, whereas 97 houses have so far been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

Punjab has the most number of people who died where 52 people were in the heavy rains and 20 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), six were killed in Balochistan, the NDMA report read.

In April, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) predicted that there is a 72% chance of devastating floods in Pakistan this year.

In a briefing to Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider said that the rapid increase in the temperature, glacier melting, and early monsoon can result in floods.

He said that the NDMA and climate change ministry are monitoring 17 satellites and 36 flood early warning systems will be placed.

The Chairman NDMA informed the committee if similar catastrophic floods like last year happened now then the country will land in a huge economic crisis.