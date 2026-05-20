KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Orangi Town, Karachi and recovered valuable land belonging to the Red Crescent Society after nearly four decades of illegal occupation.

During the operation in Orangi Town No. 5, authorities demolished more than 100 illegally constructed shops built on the land, which had been allocated for the construction of a hospital.

According to officials, the land had been under the control of an encroachment mafia for around 40 years, during which commercial activities were being carried out on the site.

Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Branch, had repeatedly approached Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi commissioner, and SBCA officials, requesting action to recover the encroached property.

Following these efforts, the SBCA launched an operation against the encroachers and cleared the commercial market established on the hospital land.

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Authorities also confiscated goods during the operation and issued warning notices to prevent the land from being illegally occupied again.

Officials said the Red Crescent Society now plans to construct a hospital on the recovered land to provide free medical facilities to the public.