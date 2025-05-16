Red Dead Redemption 2 reportedly heading to Nintendo Switch 2

Rockstar Games’ popular game Red Dead Redemption 2 is reportedly set for a release on the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

The Kyoto-based company is set to launch the Nintendo sequel console on June 5.

Reportedly, the company will release first-party titles at initial launch on June 5, followed by the second phase, which will allow the release of titles from third-party publishers.

The third and final phase will cover the Christmas period, which would allow both Nintendo and third-party publishers to release some major titles.

Now, Gamereactor has reported that Rockstar Games was working to launch Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch 2.

The acclaimed Wild West open-world game could be coming to the upcoming gaming console as soon as later this year, the publication reported, citing a source as saying.

Read more: GTA 6 release date leaves other studios in panic: report

Additionally, Red Dead Redemption 2 is likely to come with an update for current-gen hardware to improve the graphics and performance of Rockstar Games’ title.

It is worth noting here that the game was released on October 26, 2018, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC version following on November 5, 2019.

The game has sold over 50 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time.

It had the second-biggest launch in entertainment history at the time, earning $725 million in its first weekend.

Widely praised for its storytelling, visuals, open-world design, and attention to detail. It received numerous Game of the Year nominations.