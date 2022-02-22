Red line BRT: CM Sindh to lay foundation stone in March 2022

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced to lay the foundation stone of Red Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in March 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister made the announcement while chairing a meeting of the board of directors of Trans Karachi, which elected Shaiq Usmani as its chairman today.

During a briefing to CM Murad Ali Shah on Red Line BRT project, it was informed that the route of the bus service will connect Malir Halt to Tower as it would connect Malir Cantt, Safoora, University Road and Numaish.

A biogas plant will be installed on a 31-acre land in Bhens Colony area of Karachi, which will be used for fulfilling the fuel needs of the bus service. “The project is being built with the assistance of World Bank,” the briefing said.

Speaking during the meeting, the chief minister said that the entire project spans over here years which will include two years for the construction of the BRT Red Line route and one year for managing the operation of buses.

“I want to lay the foundation of the project in March,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Red Line BRT

The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

The route of the 26-kilometer BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

24 stations would be constructed on this line which will run from Malir Halt to Numaish via Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University and Society Office.

It would be the first-ever transport project to be run without any subsidy by the government, whereas, a wide cycling track will also be built along with the bus route

