Ranbir Kapoor reacts to ‘Jagga Jasoos’, ‘Shamshera’ BO failure

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor addressed his multiple Box Office flops including ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Shamshera’ at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival.

‘Brahmastra’ star made his first international outing at the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival on Wednesday, a month after becoming the father to baby Raha, his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt.

Ahead of the festival, Kapoor sat down with an international publication for a conversation, where he spoke at length about his Box Office failures. About his debut film as a producer, ‘Jagga Jasoos’, which he co-produced with Anurag Basu and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the actor said, “It’s a film that I produced. It was a passion project.”

He added, “It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn’t do well, which really hurt.”

“That’s the only film in my career that hurt me,” Kapoor noted.

He also touched upon the recent Box Office failure of ‘Shamshera’ and mentioned that it was the ‘hardest’ project to do. “It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard,” Kapoor told the publication.

As the audience laughed at his statement, Kapoor explained, “When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting.”

On the work front, Kapoor was last in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ with his wife Alia Bhatt. The fantasy adventure flick released in September this year, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar with Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

For the future slate, the new father has director Luv Ranjan’s untitled next project in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s (of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame) ‘Animal’ with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna.

