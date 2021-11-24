Reddit to shut down Dubsmash app

Reddit is pulling the plug on its TikTok-like platform, Dubsmash, the social network said on Tuesday, just a year after buying it for an undisclosed sum to bolster its video creation tools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubsmash (@dubsmash)

The standalone Dubsmash app will not be available for download after Feb. 22, Reddit said, as it rolled out new camera and editing features as part of its video tools.

Read More: Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

TikTok’s massive success with short-form videos has driven other social networks to incorporate the format on their platforms, with Snap rolling out Spotlight; Facebook, now Meta Platforms, launching Instagram Reels; and Alphabet’s YouTube launching Shorts.

“The Dubsmash team has been accelerating Reddit’s video, so parts of Reddit will feel familiar to Dubsmashers,” the company said in a blogpost.

Since Dubsmash’s acquisition, Reddit said it had seen 70% growth in overall hours watched, while the number of daily active video viewers rose by over a third.

Viewership for short videos, which the company defines as two seconds or less, has also risen by 50% quarter-over-quarter.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!