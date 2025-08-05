Reese Witherspoon ready to marry for the third time?

Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon is reportedly ready to give marriage a third chance, after dating German financier Oliver Haarmann for over a year.

Reese Witherspoon – News and Updates

As reported by foreign media, actor Reese Witherspoon, 49, and German-born, New York-based private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann, 57, who have been dating since last July, have started discussing ‘cohabitating’ options in the city, revealed an insider.

According to the person, “She’d like to have a home base there as opposed to just meeting up in hotels.”

“Reese never expected to feel this way again, but she’s embracing it,” the tipster spilt further and hinted, “She might even be open to marriage again.” “She doesn’t know what’s in store for them, and is eager to find out,” the insider added.

It is pertinent to note here that Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon had been married twice previously.

Her first marriage to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe lasted for eight years, until they announced their divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex-couple shares two children: daughter Ava Elizabeth, 25, and son Deacon Reese, 21.

Witherspoon then tied the knot with talent agent Jim Toth in 2011, and their son, Tennessee, was born the following year. The couple announced their split in March 2023.