ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have registered a case against the owner and staff of a private rehabilitation centre after a young man admitted for treatment allegedly died as a result of torture, officials said on Monday.

The victim, Malik Zohaib, was admitted to Mind Heal Rehab Centre in Islamabad on 18 June 2026 for treatment.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), his family alleges they were not allowed to meet him after his admission and were only sent a video update once a week.

According to the family, the rehabilitation centre contacted them at around 10 a.m. on 9 July, informing them that Zohaib’s condition had deteriorated and asking them to come immediately. However, when they arrived at the centre, they found that their son had already died.

The family further alleged that no representative of the rehabilitation centre was present when they reached the facility. When they later returned, they found the centre locked and the entire staff missing.

Zohaib’s body was later found at HBS General Hospital on Lehtrar Road. According to the hospital administration, an unidentified man brought the victim to the hospital, introduced himself as Zohaib’s cousin, left the body there, and disappeared.

The deceased’s family claims there were visible injury and torture marks on Zohaib’s body, raising suspicions that he was subjected to severe physical abuse while at the rehabilitation centre.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Shahzad Town Police Station and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the FIR, the victim’s parents alleged that the centre’s management informed them on 9 July that Zohaib had contracted dengue fever, but upon reaching the facility they discovered he had already died.

Young patient allegedly tortured to death at Islamabad mental health center

Following the incident, the staff of Mind Heal Rehab Centre allegedly shut down the facility and fled. The centre’s owner, Dr Hamza, has also reportedly gone into hiding.

Police said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of death and to trace those responsible.