Govt should draft TORs for holding dialogues with TTP: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rehman Malik has asked the federal government to draft the terms of reference (ToRs) ahead of holding dialogues with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and ex-interior minister Rehman Malik said in a press conference that he is in favour of holding dialogues with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Prime Minister Imran Khan should initiate the drafting of terms of reference (ToRs).

He, however, said that the banned organisation was not sincere with the country. He added that peace should have been established if the government is holding dialogues with TTP. Malik said that the nation was expected the establishment of peace if the government would choose to hold talks with the TTP.

The PPP leader said that the banned outfit had always used the talks as a delaying tactic. Rehman Malik said that he had held dialogues with TTP thrice as the interior minister of the country.

Rehman Malik, however, demanded the premier to draft the ToRs and present it in the parliament. He also demanded the Afghan interior minister penalising Ikram Mehsud for his role in the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that high-level talks are underway with some Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) groups seeking reconciliation.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed ruled out the need for taking opposition parties into confidence on the move.

“There is no need to take the opposition into confidence as they [opposition leaders] are themselves thieves,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed clarified that groups and members involved in terrorist activities will not be granted amnesty, adding that “it is irrational to fight those who have laid down their arms”.

The case of the terrorists involved in the Army Public School (APS) carnage is also different, the interior minister maintained. “We know who is good and who is bad,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in an interview with TRT World that the government is in talks with some factions of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

To a question, the prime minister had said the government can pardon TTP members and they can become normal citizens if they lay down their arms.

Imran Khan had reiterated that he doesn’t believe in a military solution to any conflict.

