Reign captain Jess Fishlock retiring after this season

Seattle Reign FC captain Jess Fishlock will close the books on her decorated career at the end of this season, the NWSL club announced on Tuesday.

Fishlock, 39, has been with the team since the league’s inaugural season in 2013. Tuesday’s retirement announcement came on the 13th anniversary of the Wales international’s first goal with Seattle.

“It’s hard to put into words what Seattle and this club mean to me,” she said. “This is where I’ve grown, where I’ve fought, where I’ve experienced some of the best moments of my career. We’ve built something that goes far beyond football, and I’m so proud to have been a part of it from day one. I’ll never take for granted the people, the fans and the city that have supported me through it all, and I’m going to give everything I have in this final season.”

Career highlights for the 2021 league MVP include helping Seattle win three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022) and reach three NWSL Championship games (2014, 2015, 2023). She is a seven-time NWSL Best XI selection.

Jess Fishlock ranks second in league history in appearances (219) and second in franchise history in starts (205). She has recorded 49 goals and a club-record 30 assists and is one of only two players in NWSL history to reach 100 career regular-season wins.

“Jess represents everything this club stands for,” general manager Lesle Gallimore said. “Her loyalty, her passion and her relentless drive have helped shape Reign FC into what it is today. She’s not only one of the best players in NWSL history, but one of the most influential figures our game has seen. We are incredibly grateful for everything she has given to this club and this community.”

The Reign will celebrate Jess Fishlock’s career during their Oct. 2 game against the North Carolina Courage. She will play her final regular-season home match on Nov. 1 against the Orlando Pride.

“Jess is one of the greatest players to ever play in this league, but what makes her truly special is who she is every single day,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “She sets the standard with her work ethic, her competitiveness and her love for the game, but it’s also her football brain that sets her apart. She sees things others don’t, and that understanding of the game has been invaluable to this team for so many years. She has carried this club on her shoulders at times and has always done it with pride. Her impact on this team, this city and the sport as a whole is immeasurable.”