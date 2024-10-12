Rekha slapped Hrithik Roshan ‘real hard’; left him stunned

Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan revealed that veteran actor Rekha once slapped him ‘real hard’ while shooting for their film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’.

In an old interview with an Indian media outlet, also featuring his father and director of the film, Hrithik Roshan revealed that Rekha once slapped him in real when they were shooting for a very ‘critical scene’ in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, and he came unprepared due to a miscommunication.

“I had landed up on set and I realised that I had come prepared for the wrong scene and we had to do the scene in which Rekha slaps me when I cry and ask, ‘Why am I not normal, why did God do this to me’,” Hrithik recalled. “That’s when she narrates the flashback.”

“It was the deepest and most difficult scene in the whole film and I had not prepared, some miscommunication happened,” he disclosed. “I went numb.”

The ‘Fighter’ actor continued, “I sat in that car in that position for 45 minutes, I could not even move my fingers. Something just scared the hell out of me and I don’t know what that feeling was but I just stayed there for 45 minutes, trying to figure a way to be able to move on and do that scene. I knew Papa [Rakesh Roshan] was not going to cancel the scene.”

Upon this, his father Rakesh Roshan mentioned that it was the ‘most crucial scene’ in the film. “That was the scene when Jaadu realises that ‘I have to help him (Rohit)’,” he maintained.

Hrithik concluded the anecdote saying, “I am so glad that Rekha slapped me for real in that scene. Thapp karke saare emotions aa gaye (all the emotions came at once). She really slapped me, she really went for it.”