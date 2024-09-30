Rekha stuns fans with 20-minute dance performance at IIFA – WATCH

The epitome of elegance and evergreen Bollywood diva Rekha mesmerized the audience at the prestigious IIFA Awards with a 20-minute-long dance performance, on some of the classic hits.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The annual stage of the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) Awards was set in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, over the past weekend, and was truly a star-studded spectacle, with the biggest Bollywood stars all coming under one roof for a night to remember.

Apart from Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan returning to host the event, along with Vicky Kaushal, one of the highlight moments and the most looked forward performance of the night, was by veteran diva Rekha, who returned to the IIFA stage after five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Dressed in a stunning pink Anarkali, Rekha once again proved the fact that age is just a number, as he took the stage alongside a group of dancers, to give a graceful and mesmerizing performance on classic hits, like her iconic ‘Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya’ from ‘Mr Natwarlal’ and Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Piya Tose Naina Lage Re’ and ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissMalini Showbiz (@missmalinibollywood)

While the award show is yet to be aired, the viral videos of her performance from the attendees have netizens gushing over the grace and elegance of Rekha.

Reacting to the clips, a social user wrote, “So graceful! The ultimate diva. Unmatched… even at this age,” while another commented, “Have to say, I miss these types of songs, dance, elegance, etc. Mainstream Bollywood was once this.”

“At this age – she’s an ethereal beauty still,” one more remarked.

“This woman is 70. Oh god, how can she make those moves at that age,” a fourth wondered.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan once furiously slapped Rekha