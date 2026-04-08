Relegation-haunted Leicester's six-point deduction upheld

Second-tier English football club Leicester City have lost their appeal against a six-point deduction, the club and ​the Premier League said on Wednesday, in ‌a blow to their fight against another relegation.

The Midlands club are 22nd in the Championship, one point from safety ​in the relegation zone and facing a drop ​to League One – the third tier of English ⁠football – unless they can find form in their ​final five games of the season.

Leicester astounded the ​football world by winning the Premier League against the odds a decade ago, but were relegated last season. They were docked ​six points earlier this year for breaches of ​strict English Football League profitability and sustainability rules governing spending.

“An ‌independent ⁠Commission’s decision to recommend a six-point deduction on Leicester City Football Club this season has been upheld by an independent Appeal Board,” the Premier League, which ​initiated the original ​investigation, said ⁠in a statement.

Leicester accepted the ruling.

“With the matter now at an end and ​five games of the season remaining, ​everyone at ⁠the Club is fully focused on the matches in front of us and on shaping the outcome ⁠of ​our season through our results on ​the pitch,” the club said.