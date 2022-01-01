Relief activities started in quake-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Relief activities have been started in the quake-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) following the orders of the chief minister, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the GB information department, four medical camps have been established in the quake-hit areas of the region besides transporting doctors, medicines, essential commodities to the citizens.

Moreover, camps were being distributed among the quake affectees in GB. After the relief activities, 14 out of 21 closed roads have been restored beside the restoration of power supply in affected areas.

Earlier in the day, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday evening.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.3 on the Richter Scale.

According to NSMC, the earthquake had a depth of 180 kilometres and its epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, Lower Dir, Chitral and other areas of the province.

Similarly, the tremors were also felt in Gilgit, Chilas, Jagloot, Astore and other adjoining areas of the GB region.

Feeling the quake tremors people fled in panic from their houses while reciting verses of the Holy Quran.

