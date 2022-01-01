5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan

PESHAWAR: Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday evening, ARY News reported quoting NSMC.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.3 on the Richter Scale.

According to NSMC, the earthquake had a depth of 180 kilometres and its epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, Lower Dir, Chitral and other areas of the province.

Similarly, the tremors were also felt in Gilgit, Chilas, Jagloot, Astore and other adjoining areas of the GB region.

Feeling the quake tremors people fled in panic from their houses while reciting verses of the Holy Quran.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday morning.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.8 on Richter Scale rattled Mingora, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Hazara and other cities of the province, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 180 kilometres with the epicentre in the Afghan-Tajik border, the monitoring centre said.

Earthquake tremors were also felt on December 25 in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

