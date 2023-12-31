2023 in the Pakistani showbiz industry was another year of tremendous losses as iconic figures bid farewell to this mortal world, leaving an indelible void in the industry’s legacy.

As another year comes to a close, here is a look back at all the Pakistani celebrities we lost in 2023.

Majid Jahangir (January 10, 2023)

The celebrated Fifty Fifty veteran, Majid Jahangir, succumbed to a prolonged illness in Lahore, leaving behind a legacy of comedic brilliance and groundbreaking work in the industry. In the 80s, Jahangir was conferred with the Pride of Performance award for his role in Fifty Fifty. In 2020, he was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and a Lifetime achievement award.

Amjad Islam Amjad (February 10, 2023)

The literary icon of Pakistan, Amjad Islam Amjad, passed away in Lahore at the age of 78. His contributions as a poet, playwright, educationist, and literary critic marked the end of an era in Pakistani literature.

Born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore, he did his Maters in Urdu from University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore.

Amjad Islam Amjad is also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and is the author of more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years. He has received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance.

Some of his well-known dramas are Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Raat.

Zia Mohyeddin (February 13, 2023)

Eminent actor, director and TV host Zia Mohyeddin passed away in Karachi, leaving a seismic impact on Pakistani entertainment. Zia Mohyeddin enjoyed legendary status in Pakistan for his services in theatre and literary recitations.

After stage roles in Long Day’s Journey into Night and Julius Caesar, he made his West End debut in A Passage to India from 20 April to 3 December 1960 at the Comedy Theatre, running for 302 performances.

He made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962), playing the role of Tafas (the Arab guide who is shot by Omar Sharif for drinking water from the wrong well). He then made numerous TV and film appearances. As an actor, he worked for nearly 47 years in the United Kingdom.

Zia Mohyeddin was awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2012.

Qavi Khan (March 5, 2023)

The veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan, aged 80, passed away in Canada after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a versatile legacy in television, theatre, films, and radio.

Qavi Khan was honoured with Pride of Performance, Nigar Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He had also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.

Dr. Khalid Said Butt (April 13, 2023)

The veteran actor, director, and screenwriter, Dr. Khalid Said Butt, peacefully passed away, leaving a lasting imprint on the cultural landscape as the Founding Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Shabbir Rana (May 7, 2023)

Renowned figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Shabbir Rana, passed away at 69, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment community. Rana was an accomplished actor with a career spanning over many years in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Shabbir Rana appeared in several projects including Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Qaid e Tanhai, while he also starred in the Lollywood film Moor.

Shoaib Hashmi (May 15, 2023)

The legendary writer Shoaib Hashmi suffered a brain hemorrhage and passed away at 84, leaving significant contributions to Pakistan Television.

Shakeel Yousuf (June 29, 2023)

Veteran actor Shakeel Yousuf, aged 85, made a significant impact on Pakistani entertainment through outstanding performances in both television and film.

Yousuf Kamal, widely recognised by his stage name Shakeel Yousuf, made his name as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Renowned for his impeccable acting skills, the star attained prominence with his memorable roles in various television dramas.

Notably, his work in the popular PTV drama serial Uncle Urfi (1972) captivated audiences and showcased his extraordinary talent.

The legendary drama series Aangan Terha (1984) witnessed Shakeel’s remarkable performance as ‘Mehboob Ahmed’.

Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullo (December 5, 2023)

One of the last surviving greats of the subcontinent’s musical legacy, Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullo, bid farewell at 75, leaving behind an incredible legacy in Eastern classical music. Gullo was a powerhouse of Eastern classical music with his roots going back to both Patiala and Sham Chaurasi gharana. In a career that spanned over five decades, Gullo performed all across the globe with several critically acclaimed albums under his belt.