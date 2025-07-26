Govt decides to continue remittance facilitation scheme for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to extend the incentive program for remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis to the country.

He directed the Ministry of Finance to promptly disburse funds for the Workers’ Remittances Incentive Scheme with top priority, according to a news release issued by the PM House.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our strength and a valuable asset of Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz added. He said that tThe diligently earned remittances from overseas Pakistanis significantly contribute to Pakistan’s growth, a contribution cherished by the entire nation, including himself.

PM Shehbaz said that in the fiscal year 2025, overseas Pakistanis played a key role in achieving the target of current account surplus for the first time in 14 years by sending a record high of $38.3 billion in remittances.

He said that the remittances not only helped pay the rising import bill but also helped increase foreign exchange reserves, he noted.

“Overseas workers and businessmen play a crucial role in the country’s development and progress by sending remittances to their homeland,” PM Shehbaz added.

The prime minister said that the government is removing obstacles in the way of remittances sent by hardworking Pakistanis abroad by ‘making the system better, more efficient and easier’.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that Pakistan saw a remittances of $38.3 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the data released by the SBP, remittances in June 2025 reached $3.4 billion, marking a 7.9% year-on-year increase. For the entire fiscal year 2025, total remittances amounted to $38.3 billion, reflecting a substantial growth of 26.6% compared to the previous fiscal year.

According to the SBP, the highest inflows during June came from Saudi Arabia, with remittances totaling $823.2 million. The United Arab Emirates followed with $717.2 million.

Additionally, $537.6 million were received from the United Kingdom and $281.2 million from the United States.