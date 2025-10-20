Renew arms license from comfort of your home through NADRA's Pak-ID app

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made the renewal of arms licenses issued by the federal and Punjab governments very convenient.

Citizens, from the comfort of their home, can now submit an application and carry out the renewal of an arms license, regardless of whether it was issued by the federal or Punjab government.

The citizens just have to use NADRA’s Pak-ID smart phone mobile app for submitting application for the renewal of the license.

First they have to download the app from following links.

For Andriod: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

For IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pak-identity/id1563975817

Earlier, the NADRA has announced plans to recruit 200 Junior Executives (Data Entry Operators) across various districts of Karachi and interior Sindh, as part of its expansion and service improvement initiative.

According to official details, the recruitment drive will cover five districts in Karachi and nine in interior Sindh, with walk-in interviews scheduled to begin on November 3, 2025.

To accommodate the expanded workforce, NADRA will also purchase land in multiple districts for the establishment of new regional offices.

The districts identified for new offices include Mirpurkhas, Mirpur Sakro, Kotri, Matiari, Chachro, Jhuddo, Mirpur Tharro, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Thatta, and Sujawal.

Read More: NADRA: Why Updating marital status matters?

Eligibility criteria for applicants include at least an Intermediate-level qualification, while the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Officials said the move aims to improve NADRA’s outreach and accessibility in semi-urban and rural areas, ensuring faster and more convenient services for citizens while also generating employment opportunities for local youth.