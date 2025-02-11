Renovated National Stadium Karachi inaugurated in star-studded ceremony

KATACHI: After undergoing a significant renovation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to take place from February 19 to March 9, the famous National Stadium Karachi has been inaugurated on Tuesday.

Sindh Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman graced the venue’s inaugural event.

Pakistan’s team for the current tri-nation ODI series and the forthcoming ICC Champions is also present at the star-studded event. The squad also unveiled official jersey, they will be wearing in the eight-team mega event, just as they did in Lahore on February 7.

Several major upgrades have been completed at the National Stadium Karachi to enhance both the playing and viewing experience. These include the installation of 350 LED lights to improve broadcast quality, the fixing of two digital replay screens and the addition of over 5,000 new chairs to enhance spectator comfort.

The newly-constructed pavilion features world-class dressing rooms for players and match officials, complemented by high-quality hospitality rooms. Developed in a record time of around four months, the facility underscores the dedication and efficiency behind the stadium’s rapid transformation.

Earlier in the day, Mohsin Naqvi also hosted a reception for the workers to honor their commitment.

Read More: Pakistan unveil jersey for Champions Trophy 2025

“This upgrade is a testament to our vision of elevating Pakistan’s cricketing venues to international standards. The National Stadium, which last saw a major overhaul during the 1996 World Cup, now stands as a modern, world-class facility that will not only host domestic and international matches but also provide players and fans with a top-tier experience,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

He added, “The incredible workforce behind this transformation deserves immense appreciation. Their hard work has made it possible for us to proudly present the National Stadium as a world-class venue, ready to welcome top cricketing action.”