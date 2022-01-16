Sunday, January 16, 2022
Renowned paediatrician Dr Salahuddin Sheikh dies of Covid-19 in Karachi

KARACHI: Another doctor, Professor Dr Salahuddin Sheikh, on Sunday lost his life to Covid-19, becoming the latest medic to fall victim to the deadly disease, which has claimed thousands of lives in the country.

The deceased Professor Dr Salahuddin Sheikh was a renowned paediatrician working at the Agha Khan University Hospital in Karachi.

He had been undergoing treatment for the virus at a hospital for a few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pandemic has so far killed around 200 Pakistani health professionals, mostly doctors, since early 2020.

In August 2021, two doctors died of Covid-19 in Karachi.

Pakistan Covid cases

Pakistan reported 4,027 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday, pushing the countrywide tally of cases to 1,324,147.

A total of 51,236 samples were tested, out of which 4,027 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.

Nine more patients of Covid-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,012. The number of critical patients rose to 752 from 709 yesterday.

