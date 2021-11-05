‘Repeat offender’ sexually assaults minor girl, flees scene

SHEIKHUPURA: A man in the Thana Housing colony area has Friday allegedly sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl and fled the scene, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspect has fled the scene before police could detain him, but they added that the father of the alleged rapist has been in the custody.

The locals of the area where the dastardly incident took place have said the suspect is a repeat offender who have already been to jail before for a crime similar in nature.

Police said the father has been taken in the custody to find out where the suspect son might be hiding.

Karachi man dies in what appears as self-immolation

Separately today from Karachi, a man in the metropolitan Zia Colony area in Gulshan e Iqbal Town has Friday succumbed to his burns after it appeared he self-immolated for reasons unknown.

According to the rescue sources who reached the scene and found the charred body, the man had set himself on fire inside his house and died of his burns.

There has yet to be found out more on how and when the immolation took place and whether there was any outside involvement in the death of the deceased.

