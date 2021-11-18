Report confirms Pakistani-American doctor was tortured before rape

KARACHI: Doctors confirmed on Thursday that a Pakistani-American doctor was tortured before being subjected to sexual assault in Karachi.

In an initial medical examination report, they stated the victim was beaten when she offered resistance. Police was informed about the incident two days after it took place.

On Wednesday, the police arrested a man for allegedly raping the US national of Pakistani origin.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against him on the complaint of the lady doctor who stated that the accused took her to his car parked inside his house and raped her on November 15.

She underwent a medical examination at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors, according to the Frere SHO, confirmed the woman was raped.

