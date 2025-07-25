Bill to introduce reproductive health education in Pakistan’s schools approved

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training approved a bill on Friday to introduce reproductive health education into the school curriculum, following a majority vote.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, and focused on key legislative proposals and educational reforms aimed at enhancing the quality, accessibility, and inclusivity of Pakistan’s education system.

The Committee first considered the private member bill titled The Federal Supervision of Curricula, Textbooks, and Maintenance of Standards of Education (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was moved by PPP Senator Qurat-Ul-Ain Marri.

Senator Bushra stressed the importance of addressing ‘sensitive topics’ like reproductive health in an age-appropriate and responsible manner, while also emphasizing the necessity of involving parents in the process.

Although some reservations were voiced, Senator Bushra noted that the majority of members considered the bill both timely and necessary. The bill was approved with six votes in favor and two against.

Senators Kamran Murtaza and Falak Naz rejected the Bill outright. Senator Falak Naz expressing concerns about its phased implementation, initially in Islamabad and then nationwide.

Senator Kamran Murtaza also opposed the bill, stating that such matters should be discussed privately by parents with their children, rather than being discussed publicly.

Meanwhile, Senator Khalida Ateeb of MQM-P and Senator Afnan Ullah of PML-N suggested that reproductive health education should be introduced at the secondary level, with a minimum age of 14.

Senator Fauzia Arshad added that it should be made clear that there are only two genders, to which Senator Afnan Ullah responded that this issue should be left for discussion at a later stage.

Senator Fauzia Arshad also clarified that she would have no objections if reproductive health education is introduced after the age of 14, provided there is parental consent.

After extensive debate on sensitive aspects — particularly age limits for reproductive health education — the Bill was approved with a majority vote.

Senators Afnan Ullah Khan, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Fawzia Arshad, and Rahat Jamali supported the bill. Senators Kamran Murtaza and Falak Naz opposed it, citing cultural sensitivities, while Senator Khalida Ateeb suggested limiting its application to secondary education.

It is noteworthy that, in a previous meeting, Senators Kamran Murtaza and Gurdeep Singh had outright rejected the bill.