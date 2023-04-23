Rescue operation at site of landslide on Torkham border completed

TORKHAM: The rescue and relief effort to recover the dead bodies and containers from the debris at the Torkham landslide on the Pakistan-Afghan border has been completed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner District Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan, the rescue teams completed the operation and retrieved all eight deceased corpses, thirteen containers and twenty trucks from the landslide debris.

READ: TORKHAM LANDSLIDE INCIDENT: DEATH TOLL RISES TO SEVEN

The dead bodies who are mostly Afghan drivers have been handed over to the Afghan authorities on the border. Meanwhile, the authorities are busy in clearing the highway to restore traffic movement on the route.

On National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Directions, the technical team of the Geological Survey of Pakistan will visit the incident spot tomorrow.

Comments