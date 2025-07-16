Rescue worker returns Rs20mn cheques found with man killed in Lyari building collapse

KARACHI: In a remarkable act of honesty, a Rescue 1122 worker returned cheques worth Rs20 million to the family of a man who died in the recent Lyari building collapse, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

At least 27 people lost their lives when a five-storey building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, Karachi, earlier this month.

Abdul Qadeer, a Rescue 1122 worker involved in the operation, discovered three cheques amounting to Rs20 million, Rs8,000 in cash, a blank cheque book, and several important bank and personal documents in the pocket of a deceased victim while retrieving the body from the rubble.

Upon finding the items, Abdul Qadeer handed them over to the victim’s family.

Speaking to ARY News, CEO of Rescue 1122, Brigadier (R) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, praised the worker’s honesty, stating, “This act by our volunteer is a testament to the organization’s training and values. We are recognizing and rewarding him for this commendable deed.”

Another rescue worker emphasized the sense of duty shared by the team, saying, “It is our responsibility to return the belongings of victims with honesty in any emergency or disaster.”