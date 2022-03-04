Resident Evil: Capcom announces upgrades for three games

Capcom that their Resident Evil games namely Resident Evil 7: Biohazard along with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes will be getting updates.

The upgrades will be for PlayStation 5 along with, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X this year. The upgrade for the PS4 or Xbox One players will be free.

A report mentioned that Capcom will use ray-tracing, higher frame rates, and 3D audio as part of the upgrade whereas those on PlayStation 5 The PS5 versions can utilize the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The company has released pictures but no gameplay footage has been made public.

Capcom is looking to provide fresh visual features for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard through PC ports via a patch.

The RE Engine, which was to develop the projects, is expected to bring the projects on the on par quality of Resident Evil: Village.

It is pertinent to mention that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard along with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remarks are available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One at this moment.

The three games will release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.

