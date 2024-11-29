Resolution to ban PTI moved in Punjab Assembly

A resolution demanding a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was moved in the Punjab Assembly by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt.

The resolution condemned PTI’s ‘attacks’ on the Federation with organized mobs and accused the party’s leadership, including the provincial chief executive and the former first lady, of orchestrating and leading these assaults.

The resolution highlighted that rioters and miscreants injured police personnel, set vehicles ablaze, and caused extensive damage to public property.

It alleged that the attacks were part of a premeditated conspiracy to harm public lives and assets.

According to the resolution, PTI’s single-day protests caused an economic loss of PKR 190 billion. It urged immediate action, demanding that PTI, described as an extremist organization, be banned to prevent further damage.

Read more: Balochistan Assembly passes resolution seeking ban on PTI

On Thursday, the Balochistan Assembly passed with a majority vote a joint resolution of PML-N and PPP seeking an immediate ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The session of the Balochistan Assembly was held under the chair of Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

PML-N Balochistan’s Parliamentary Leader and Provincial Minister for Communications Mir Saleem Khosa along with provincial ministers including Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim, and Raheela Durrani tabled the resolution for an immediate ban on what they called “political anarchist” PTI.

The resolution said that PTI tried to create chaos in the country, turning the masses against the state institutions.

The resolution noted that PTI’s “anarchist agenda” affected the country’s system while maintaining that a provincial chief minister’s efforts to open a front against the federation was equal to advancing the anti-state’s power agenda.